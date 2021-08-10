Cancel
Hawthorne, FL

Hawthorne Weather Forecast

Hawthorne (FL) Weather Channel
 5 days ago

HAWTHORNE, FL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QdCMl_0bNDSk4U00

  • Tuesday, August 10

    Patchy fog then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 92 °F, low 74 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 6 mph

  • Wednesday, August 11

    Sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 92 °F, low 73 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 6 mph

  • Thursday, August 12

    Sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight

    • High 91 °F, low 72 °F
    • Light wind

  • Friday, August 13

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 91 °F, low 74 °F
    • Light wind

