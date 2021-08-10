Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Salida, CA

Salida Weather Forecast

Posted by 
Salida (CA) Weather Channel
Salida (CA) Weather Channel
 5 days ago

SALIDA, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MwU7Z_0bNDSiJ200

  • Tuesday, August 10

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 98 °F, low 67 °F
    • Breezy: 6 to 10 mph

  • Wednesday, August 11

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 100 °F, low 69 °F
    • Windy: 18 mph

  • Thursday, August 12

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 96 °F, low 69 °F
    • Light wind

  • Friday, August 13

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 97 °F, low 68 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

Salida (CA) Weather Channel

Salida (CA) Weather Channel

Salida, CA
70
Followers
549
Post
2K+
Views
ABOUT

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Salida, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Salida Weather Forecast#Newsbreak#Nws
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Related

Comments / 0

Community Policy