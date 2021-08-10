Cancel
Seminole, TX

Seminole Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Seminole (TX) Weather Channel
 5 days ago

SEMINOLE, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ESqP5_0bNDSgXa00

  • Tuesday, August 10

    Mostly sunny during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 96 °F, low 69 °F
    • 10 to 15 mph wind

  • Wednesday, August 11

    Partly sunny during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 93 °F, low 69 °F
    • 5 to 15 mph wind

  • Thursday, August 12

    Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 91 °F, low 68 °F
    • Light wind

  • Friday, August 13

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 90 °F, low 67 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

