Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Kermit, TX

Tuesday sun alert in Kermit — 3 ways to take advantage of it

Posted by 
Kermit (TX) Weather Channel
Kermit (TX) Weather Channel
 5 days ago

(KERMIT, TX) A sunny Tuesday is here for Kermit, but if you haven’t got any ideas for taking advantage of it, don’t worry, we’ve got you covered. Check out these ideas along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Try a new hobby: Why not mix it up? Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation, and means that even whiffing here or there doesn’t feel quite so frustrating.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with sun Tuesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Kermit:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ESqP5_0bNDSZJN00

  • Tuesday, August 10

    Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 100 °F, low 73 °F
    • 10 to 15 mph wind

  • Wednesday, August 11

    Partly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 97 °F, low 72 °F
    • 10 to 15 mph wind

  • Thursday, August 12

    Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 94 °F, low 71 °F
    • Light wind

  • Friday, August 13

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 94 °F, low 71 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

Kermit (TX) Weather Channel

Kermit (TX) Weather Channel

Kermit, TX
76
Followers
462
Post
4K+
Views
ABOUT

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Kermit, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nws
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Related
Kermit, TXPosted by
Kermit (TX) Weather Channel

Kermit Daily Weather Forecast

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Kermit: Sunday, August 15: Partly sunny then isolated showers and thunderstorms during the day; while isolated showers and thunderstorms overnight; Monday, August 16: Mostly sunny then scattered showers and thunderstorms during the day; while scattered showers and thunderstorms overnight; Tuesday,
Kermit, TXPosted by
Kermit (TX) Weather Channel

Sunbreak Monday — tackle it with these activities

(KERMIT, TX) The forecast is calling for sun today in Kermit. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Comments / 0

Community Policy