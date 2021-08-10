Special Weather Statement issued for Crawford, Northern Erie, Southern Erie by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-10 08:58:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-10 09:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Crawford; Northern Erie; Southern Erie Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of Erie and Crawford Counties through 945 AM EDT At 857 AM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 7 miles north of Girard to Edinboro to Harmonsburg. Movement was east-northeast at 50 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Erie, Meadville, Corry, Edinboro, Titusville, North East, Union City, Girard, Cambridge Springs, Waterford, Albion, Linesville, Wattsburg, Canadohta Lake, Riceville, Harmonsburg, Northwest Harborcreek, Lincolnville, Guys Mills and Harborcreek. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH