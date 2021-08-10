Cancel
Brown County, WI

Special Weather Statement issued for Brown, Calumet, Door, Florence, Forest, Kewaunee, Langlade by NWS

weather.gov
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-09 20:53:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-10 09:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Brown; Calumet; Door; Florence; Forest; Kewaunee; Langlade; Lincoln; Manitowoc; Marathon; Menominee; Northern Marinette County; Northern Oconto County; Oneida; Outagamie; Portage; Shawano; Southern Marinette County; Southern Oconto County; Vilas; Waupaca; Waushara; Winnebago; Wood FOGGY CONDITIONS IMPROVING ACROSS CENTRAL AND NORTHEAST WISCONSIN Patchy dense fog is expected to mix out across the region by 9 am. Until then, morning commuters should be alert for rapidly changing visibility, and locally poor visibility of 1/4 mile or less. Motorists should exercise caution during the morning commute, as locally hazardous travel conditions will be encountered. Remember to turn on your low-beam headlights and keep a safe distance between you and the car in front of you.

alerts.weather.gov

