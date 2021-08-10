White City Weather Forecast
WHITE CITY, OR(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, August 10
Areas Of Smoke
- High 101 °F, low 64 °F
- 1 to 12 mph wind
Wednesday, August 11
Patchy smoke then sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 106 °F, low 68 °F
- Breezy: 1 to 9 mph
Thursday, August 12
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 106 °F, low 68 °F
- Light wind
Friday, August 13
Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 105 °F, low 67 °F
- Light wind
