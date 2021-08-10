Special Weather Statement issued for Clay, Sullivan, Vigo by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-10 13:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-10 09:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Clay; Sullivan; Vigo A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southeastern Vigo, northeastern Sullivan and southwestern Clay Counties through 930 AM EDT At 857 AM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 8 miles north of Sullivan, or 17 miles south of Terre Haute, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of southwestern Clay, southeastern Vigo and northeastern Sullivan Counties, including the following locations... Hymera, Coalmont, Saline City, Pimento, Shelburn, Farmersburg, Clay City and Jasonville. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH