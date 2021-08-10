Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Clay County, IN

Special Weather Statement issued for Clay, Sullivan, Vigo by NWS

weather.gov
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-10 13:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-10 09:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Clay; Sullivan; Vigo A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southeastern Vigo, northeastern Sullivan and southwestern Clay Counties through 930 AM EDT At 857 AM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 8 miles north of Sullivan, or 17 miles south of Terre Haute, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of southwestern Clay, southeastern Vigo and northeastern Sullivan Counties, including the following locations... Hymera, Coalmont, Saline City, Pimento, Shelburn, Farmersburg, Clay City and Jasonville. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Coalmont, IN
City
Sullivan, IN
City
Terre Haute, IN
County
Sullivan County, IN
County
Vigo County, IN
County
Clay County, IN
City
Clay City, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Special Weather Statement#Wind Gust#Clay Sullivan#Doppler#Shelburn
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
Related
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Hill

GOP lawmakers blast Biden over Afghanistan collapse

Republican lawmakers on Sunday blasted the Biden administration’s withdrawal of U.S. troops from Afghanistan while the Taliban inched closer to taking over Kabul as images of Chinooks evacuating embassy staff from the capital city prompted comparisons to America’s exit from Vietnam. “This is President Biden ’s Saigon moment,” House Minority...
WorldPosted by
Reuters

Taliban enter Afghan capital, president and diplomats flee

KABUL, Aug 15 (Reuters) - Taliban insurgents entered Kabul and President Ashraf Ghani left Afghanistan on Sunday, bringing the Islamist militants close to taking over the country two decades after they were overthrown by a U.S.-led invasion. It was not yet clear where Ghani was headed or how exactly power...
EnvironmentPosted by
Fox News

29 dead in Haiti after 7.2 magnitude earthquake hits

At least 29 people were killed when a 7.2 magnitude earthquake struck Haiti on Saturday, just days before a tropical storm is expected to make landfall, and Prime Minister Ariel Henry said he was mobilizing all available government resources to help victims in the affected areas. The epicenter of the...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Judge orders Trump's 'Remain in Mexico' policy to be reinstated

A federal judge has ordered the Biden administration to reinstate the "Remain in Mexico" policy that had been put in place by the Trump administration, stating that President Biden 's White House had acted "arbitrarily and capriciously" in ending the program. As CBS News reported, U.S. District Judge Matthew Kacsmaryk...

Comments / 0

Community Policy