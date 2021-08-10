Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Baxter Springs, KS

Baxter Springs Daily Weather Forecast

Posted by 
Baxter Springs (KS) Weather Channel
Baxter Springs (KS) Weather Channel
 5 days ago

BAXTER SPRINGS, KS(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4L0o59_0bNDSKJi00

  • Tuesday, August 10

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 95 °F, low 77 °F
    • Windy: 23 mph

  • Wednesday, August 11

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 96 °F, low 75 °F
    • Windy: 22 mph

  • Thursday, August 12

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 95 °F, low 73 °F
    • Light wind

  • Friday, August 13

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 92 °F, low 69 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

Baxter Springs (KS) Weather Channel

Baxter Springs (KS) Weather Channel

Baxter Springs, KS
170
Followers
556
Post
5K+
Views
ABOUT

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Baxter Springs, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Newsbreak#Nws
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Related
Baxter Springs, KSPosted by
Baxter Springs (KS) Weather Channel

Sunday has sun for Baxter Springs — 3 ways to make the most of it

(BAXTER SPRINGS, KS) The forecast is calling for sun today in Baxter Springs. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
Baxter Springs, KSPosted by
Baxter Springs (KS) Weather Channel

Take advantage of Friday sun in Baxter Springs

(BAXTER SPRINGS, KS) The forecast is calling for sun today in Baxter Springs. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!

Comments / 0

Community Policy