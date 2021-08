The number of homes in Bastrop County has grown by a quarter, and the population is nearing 100,000, according to the data from the 2020 census released last week. The census measures where people live every 10 years and gathers demographic information about U.S. residents. Last year’s census counted people where they were living as of April 1, 2020. On August 12, the U.S. Census Bureau released the detailed local data from the 2020 census on its public file transfer site, and will release the same data in an easier-to-use format by September 30. The new population counts are provided to ...