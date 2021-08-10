4-Day Weather Forecast For Tickfaw
TICKFAW, LA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, August 10
Patchy fog then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then patchy fog overnight
- High 94 °F, low 74 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Wednesday, August 11
Patchy fog then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then patchy fog overnight
- High 93 °F, low 74 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Thursday, August 12
Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then patchy fog overnight
- High 92 °F, low 74 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Friday, August 13
Patchy fog during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight
- High 93 °F, low 73 °F
- Breezy: 0 mph
