2022 Cadillac CT5-V Blackwing First Drive Review: A Grand Finale for Explosive V8 Manual Power

The 668-hp CT5-V Blackwing is a direct successor to the old CTS-V: a rear-driven, supercharged, manual, guaranteed grin machine. Let's get right to it: The 2022 Cadillac CT5-V Blackwing is the only V8-powered sedan you can buy today with a manual transmission. Jump around and scream it from the mountaintops; get it out of your system. That you can row your own gears is wonderful in its own right, but I'd be remiss if I only focused on it and ignored the rest of what makes the car great. It's a lot, just like the 668 horsepower output.