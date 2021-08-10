Cancel
Bloomfield, IN

Tuesday rain in Bloomfield: Ideas to make the most of it

Bloomfield (IN) Weather Channel
 5 days ago

(BLOOMFIELD, IN) A rainy grey blanket is set to settle over Bloomfield Tuesday, but that doesn’t have to put a damper on getting things done. Make the most of it with one of these ideas — or use them as inspiration to come up with your own plan to beat the grey.

Make a sun bucket-list: Whether it’s researching nearby hikes, scouring forums for information about great swimming holes, or making a list of places to try a hobby like stand-up paddle-boarding, setting aside a rainy day for planning can help you make the most of the next sunbreak.

Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a wet day for a break, either. Whether it’s a visit to a theater or just a session on the couch catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with a rainy Tuesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Bloomfield:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MgG8a_0bNDS5A400

  • Tuesday, August 10

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 92 °F, low 70 °F
    • Light wind

  • Wednesday, August 11

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 82 °F, low 58 °F
    • Breezy: 6 mph

  • Thursday, August 12

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 84 °F, low 63 °F
    • Breezy: 3 mph

  • Friday, August 13

    Partly sunny during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 85 °F, low 65 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

