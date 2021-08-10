Cancel
Manor, TX

Daily Weather Forecast For Manor

Manor (TX) Weather Channel
 5 days ago

MANOR, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dHr4v_0bNDRsqr00

  • Tuesday, August 10

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 97 °F, low 75 °F
    • Windy: 25 mph

  • Wednesday, August 11

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 97 °F, low 77 °F
    • Windy: 20 mph

  • Thursday, August 12

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 96 °F, low 76 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 10 mph

  • Friday, August 13

    Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 95 °F, low 75 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 10 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Manor, TX
Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

