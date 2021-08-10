Cancel
A vehicle struck and killed a male pedestrian on State Route 163 and Interstate 15 (San Diego, CA)

On Sunday night, a man lost his life after being hit by a vehicle on State Route 163 and Interstate 15.

The fatal pedestrian crash took place near the transition road to Interstate 15 in Scripps Ranch at around 8:32 p.m. According to the initial reports, a man was walking alongside traffic on State Route 163 when a vehicle hit him.

The authorities confirmed that the man died of his injuries at the crash scene. It is unclear if the pedestrian was using a crosswalk or not at the time of the accident. The CHP announced a Sig Alert at 9:05 p.m. The crash led to the shutdown of some lanes on the 163. Authorities will release the identity of the deceased after notifying the next of kin.

An investigation is ongoing at this time.

August 10, 2021

August 10, 2021

