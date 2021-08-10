Daily Weather Forecast For Seabrook
SEABROOK, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, August 10
Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 90 °F, low 80 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Wednesday, August 11
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 90 °F, low 81 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Thursday, August 12
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 90 °F, low 79 °F
- Light wind
Friday, August 13
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 90 °F, low 78 °F
- Light wind
