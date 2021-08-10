Cancel
Lake Alfred, FL

Lake Alfred Daily Weather Forecast

Lake Alfred (FL) Weather Channel
Lake Alfred (FL) Weather Channel
 5 days ago

LAKE ALFRED, FL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

  • Tuesday, August 10

    Isolated showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight

    • High 93 °F, low 74 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 7 mph

  • Wednesday, August 11

    Isolated showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight

    • High 93 °F, low 74 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 8 mph

  • Thursday, August 12

    Isolated showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight

    • High 93 °F, low 74 °F
    • Breezy: 3 to 10 mph

  • Friday, August 13

    Scattered showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then isolated showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 91 °F, low 76 °F
    • 5 to 12 mph wind

Don't forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Lake Alfred (FL) Weather Channel

Lake Alfred (FL) Weather Channel

Lake Alfred, FL
Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

