Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Warsaw, NC

Warsaw Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Posted by 
Warsaw (NC) Weather Channel
Warsaw (NC) Weather Channel
 5 days ago

WARSAW, NC(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2z0urS_0bNDRUrX00

  • Tuesday, August 10

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 92 °F, low 72 °F
    • Breezy: 3 to 7 mph

  • Wednesday, August 11

    Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 92 °F, low 74 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 8 mph

  • Thursday, August 12

    Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight

    • High 93 °F, low 74 °F
    • Light wind

  • Friday, August 13

    Sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 93 °F, low 73 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

Warsaw (NC) Weather Channel

Warsaw (NC) Weather Channel

Warsaw, NC
135
Followers
551
Post
7K+
Views
ABOUT

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Warsaw, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Newsbreak#Nws
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Related
Warsaw, NCPosted by
Warsaw (NC) Weather Channel

Friday sun alert in Warsaw — 3 ways to take advantage of it

(WARSAW, NC) The forecast is calling for sun today in Warsaw. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!
Warsaw, NCPosted by
Warsaw (NC) Weather Channel

Take advantage of Monday sun in Warsaw

(WARSAW, NC) The forecast is calling for sun today in Warsaw. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Comments / 0

Community Policy