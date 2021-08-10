Cancel
Houlton, ME

4-Day Weather Forecast For Houlton

Houlton (ME) Weather Channel
HOULTON, ME(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bPfjG_0bNDRKHV00

  • Tuesday, August 10

    Patchy fog then mostly cloudy during the day; while mostly cloudy then patchy fog overnight

    • High 83 °F, low 66 °F
    • Breezy: 6 mph

  • Wednesday, August 11

    Slight chance of rain showers then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then patchy fog overnight

    • High 80 °F, low 69 °F
    • Breezy: 3 to 7 mph

  • Thursday, August 12

    Patchy fog then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then patchy fog overnight

    • High 92 °F, low 72 °F
    • Breezy: 3 to 8 mph

  • Friday, August 13

    Patchy fog then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 90 °F, low 70 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

