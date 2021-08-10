4-Day Weather Forecast For Houlton
HOULTON, ME(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, August 10
Patchy fog then mostly cloudy during the day; while mostly cloudy then patchy fog overnight
- High 83 °F, low 66 °F
- Breezy: 6 mph
Wednesday, August 11
Slight chance of rain showers then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then patchy fog overnight
- High 80 °F, low 69 °F
- Breezy: 3 to 7 mph
Thursday, August 12
Patchy fog then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then patchy fog overnight
- High 92 °F, low 72 °F
- Breezy: 3 to 8 mph
Friday, August 13
Patchy fog then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 90 °F, low 70 °F
- Light wind
