Evansdale, IA

3 ideas for jumping on Tuesday’s sunny forecast in Evansdale

Evansdale (IA) Weather Channel
 5 days ago

(EVANSDALE, IA) The forecast is calling for sun today in Evansdale. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!

Try a new hobby: Starting a new hobby can be intimidating at times, even hard, but there aren’t many better ways to bust through that barrier than knowing that at least you’ll be warm and comfortable while you take a shot at your next pursuit. Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with sun Tuesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Evansdale:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2y6byU_0bNDR60a00

  • Tuesday, August 10

    Mostly sunny during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 92 °F, low 70 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 8 mph

  • Wednesday, August 11

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight

    • High 90 °F, low 66 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 9 mph

  • Thursday, August 12

    Sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 92 °F, low 61 °F
    • Light wind

  • Friday, August 13

    Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 81 °F, low 58 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

