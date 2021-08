Curiosity is making good progress along the path to our next intended drill location, and making a lot of great observations along the way. Curiosity is making good progress along the path to our next intended drill location, and making a lot of great observations along the way. All of this progress means we’re about to leave the "Nontron" quadrangle and return to the "Torridon" quadrangle. These quad names are how we keep track of observations on Mars - prior to landing, the expected landing zone and nearby areas were divided into square quadrangles (1.5 km on a side) and each quadrangle was assigned a name of a town on Earth with a population of less than 100,000 people. As we drive through the quads, we assign informal names to rock targets that correspond to geologic formations and features from that town on Earth. I was on duty as Long Term Planner today, and one of our jobs is to keep track of our location and target names, so I've been monitoring our progress towards this boundary. What this means is that after today's drive we'll stop using French names from "Nontron" and return to using names from "Torridon" in Scotland. We were previously in this quad, but now we’re much further to the south as we investigate the clay-sulfate transition.