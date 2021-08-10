Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stayton, OR

Take advantage of Tuesday sun in Stayton

Posted by 
Stayton (OR) Weather Channel
Stayton (OR) Weather Channel
 5 days ago

(STAYTON, OR) A sunny Tuesday is here for Stayton, but if you haven’t got any ideas for taking advantage of it, don’t worry, we’ve got you covered. Check out these ideas along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Try a new hobby: Let’s face it — starting a new hobby can be frustrating at times, even hard, and that can be a disincentive to getting out of our comfort zones. There aren’t many better ways to bust through that barrier than knowing that at least you’ll be warm and comfortable while you take a shot at rollerblading, bouldering, or whatever your next pursuit may be.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with sun Tuesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Stayton:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dHr4v_0bNDQvbf00

  • Tuesday, August 10

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 90 °F, low 62 °F
    • Breezy: 3 to 10 mph

  • Wednesday, August 11

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 98 °F, low 67 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 9 mph

  • Thursday, August 12

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 102 °F, low 66 °F
    • Light wind

  • Friday, August 13

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 100 °F, low 66 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

Stayton (OR) Weather Channel

Stayton (OR) Weather Channel

Stayton, OR
97
Followers
551
Post
5K+
Views
ABOUT

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Stayton, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nws
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Related
Stayton, ORPosted by
Stayton (OR) Weather Channel

Stayton Weather Forecast

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Stayton: Sunday, August 15: Haze during the day; while mostly clear overnight; Monday, August 16: Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight; Tuesday, August 17: Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight; Wednesday, August 18: Sunny during

Comments / 0

Community Policy