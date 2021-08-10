Cancel
Public Health

Dozens of hospitals are out of ICU beds as COVID-19 cases again overwhelm the state

By Reese Oxner, The Texas Tribune
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDozens of Texas hospitals have run out of intensive care unit beds as COVID-19 surges faster than any other time during the pandemic, propelled by the new delta variant. The state is divided into 22 trauma service areas, and half of them reported 10 or fewer available ICU beds on Sunday. As more than 9,400 COVID-19 patients fill the state’s ICUs, which are reserved for the patients who are the sickest or most injured, the trauma service area that includes Laredo reported no available ICU beds, while the area that includes Abilene reported having one.

