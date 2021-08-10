Cancel
New Tazewell, TN

New Tazewell Weather Forecast

New Tazewell (TN) Weather Channel
 5 days ago

NEW TAZEWELL, TN(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0w1I3f_0bNDQtqD00

  • Tuesday, August 10

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 87 °F, low 69 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Wednesday, August 11

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 88 °F, low 69 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Thursday, August 12

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 89 °F, low 69 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Friday, August 13

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 89 °F, low 68 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

