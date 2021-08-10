Cancel
Smoke from wildfires also poses potentially serious risk

By Hayley Smith Los Angeles Times
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWildfire season is already off to a record-breaking start, and experts are warning that smoke from the state’s biggest blazes may be as dangerous as the flames themselves. In 2020, smoke from California’s wildfires blanketed the state in ash, soot and thick, hazy skies for weeks, with some plumes from the fires reaching as far away as Europe. Already this year, smoke from the region’s fires have spread across much of the U.S. and Canada.

