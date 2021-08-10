Cancel
Birdsboro, PA

4-Day Weather Forecast For Birdsboro

Birdsboro (PA) Weather Channel
BIRDSBORO, PA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MwU7Z_0bNDQl1d00

  • Tuesday, August 10

    Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 91 °F, low 73 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Wednesday, August 11

    Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 93 °F, low 74 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Thursday, August 12

    Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 95 °F, low 74 °F
    • Light wind

  • Friday, August 13

    Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 94 °F, low 71 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

