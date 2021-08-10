Webster Weather Forecast
WEBSTER, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, August 10
Slight chance of rain showers then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 93 °F, low 79 °F
- 5 to 15 mph wind
Wednesday, August 11
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 92 °F, low 79 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 10 mph
Thursday, August 12
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 92 °F, low 78 °F
- Light wind
Friday, August 13
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 92 °F, low 78 °F
- Light wind
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
