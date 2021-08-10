Webster Weather Forecast

WEBSTER, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Tuesday, August 10 Slight chance of rain showers then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 93 °F, low 79 °F 5 to 15 mph wind



Wednesday, August 11 Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight High 92 °F, low 79 °F Breezy: 0 to 10 mph



Thursday, August 12 Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms High 92 °F, low 78 °F Light wind



Friday, August 13 Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight High 92 °F, low 78 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.