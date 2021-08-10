Pa. is trying county fairs, text messages, and door-knocking to increase the vaccination rate. Success is slow.

Q. I retired last July but my wife is still working part-time in New Jersey. We own a home in New Jersey and a home in Florida. Both homes are paid off in full. I stay in our Florida home more frequently than my wife does because of her job. As of now, I’m in Florida about half the year. I have deferred salary that I earned while working in New Jersey and it will be paid out annually over the next eight years. I know I have to pay federal and New Jersey income tax no matter where I live, and I’m okay with paying my fair share. Should I become a Florida resident? What happens if my wife remains a New Jersey resident?