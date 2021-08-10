Cynthiana Weather Forecast

CYNTHIANA, KY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Tuesday, August 10 Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms High 89 °F, low 71 °F Breezy: 6 to 10 mph



Wednesday, August 11 Patchy fog during the day; while scattered showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight High 91 °F, low 73 °F Breezy: 6 to 9 mph



Thursday, August 12 Scattered Showers And Thunderstorms High 93 °F, low 71 °F Light wind



Friday, August 13 Scattered showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 90 °F, low 68 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.