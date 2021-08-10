Cancel
Cynthiana, KY

Cynthiana Weather Forecast

Cynthiana (KY) Weather Channel
 5 days ago

CYNTHIANA, KY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fbz8g_0bNDQAYs00

  • Tuesday, August 10

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 89 °F, low 71 °F
    • Breezy: 6 to 10 mph

  • Wednesday, August 11

    Patchy fog during the day; while scattered showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight

    • High 91 °F, low 73 °F
    • Breezy: 6 to 9 mph

  • Thursday, August 12

    Scattered Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 93 °F, low 71 °F
    • Light wind

  • Friday, August 13

    Scattered showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 90 °F, low 68 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Cynthiana (KY) Weather Channel

Cynthiana, KY
Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

