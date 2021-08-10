I Was Sent To Jail After A Fight At An Antifa Protest. Here’s What Happened There.

I don’t know much about the guy smoking the cigarette. All I know is that in the middle of the Capitol building on Jan. 6, as the Trump-loyal mob raged around him, he stood off to the side for a cigarette break. I approached him. I quickly identified myself as a journalist and asked to take his picture. “Hell ya,” he replied, and posed for me, pulling his jacket apart to reveal a bright, MAGA-red shirt emblazoned with “Trump Is My President.”