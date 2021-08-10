Cancel
Hazel Crest, IL

A rainy Tuesday in Hazel Crest — 3 ways to take advantage of it

Hazel Crest (IL) Weather Channel
 5 days ago

(HAZEL CREST, IL) Rain is set to put a damper on outdoor activities in Hazel Crest Tuesday, but it doesn’t have to stop you from getting things done. In fact, a grey, drippy day can be the perfect time for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Whether it’s researching nearby hikes, scouring forums for information about great swimming holes, or making a list of places to try a hobby like stand-up paddle-boarding, setting aside a rainy day for planning can help you make the most of the next sunbreak.

Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a wet day for a break, either. Whether it’s a visit to a theater or just a session on the couch catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with a rainy Tuesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Hazel Crest:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4F5PkR_0bNDPto000

  • Tuesday, August 10

    Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight

    • High 92 °F, low 75 °F
    • Windy: 25 mph

  • Wednesday, August 11

    Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 90 °F, low 74 °F
    • Windy: 25 mph

  • Thursday, August 12

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 91 °F, low 71 °F
    • Light wind

  • Friday, August 13

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 82 °F, low 63 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Hazel Crest, IL
ABOUT

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

