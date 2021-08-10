Cancel
Whitman, MA

Another cloudy day in Whitman — make the most of it with these activities

Posted by 
Whitman (MA) Weather Channel
Whitman (MA) Weather Channel
 5 days ago

(WHITMAN, MA.) A cloudy day can feel like the perfect excuse to stay inside, but it doesn’t have to be. In fact, a cloudy Tuesday is perfect for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.

Sprints day: If you like exercise outdoors, a cloudy day can be the perfect opportunity to notch up the intensity. Without the sun beating down, joggers, cyclists and other fitness enthusiasts can push their limits in crisp cool air.

Yard work: It might not be the first thing people think of, but a cool day can also be great for more strenuous outdoor tasks like mowing the lawn.

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a grey day for a break, either. Whether it’s a movie, a visit to an arcade, or even a day catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with a cloudy Tuesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Whitman:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0je5Mr_0bNDPodb00

  • Tuesday, August 10

    Patchy fog then mostly cloudy during the day; while patchy fog overnight

    • High 82 °F, low 68 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 9 mph

  • Wednesday, August 11

    Patchy fog then partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 89 °F, low 72 °F
    • 6 to 12 mph wind

  • Thursday, August 12

    Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 94 °F, low 74 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 9 mph

  • Friday, August 13

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 92 °F, low 72 °F
    • Breezy: 3 to 7 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Whitman (MA) Weather Channel

Whitman (MA) Weather Channel

Whitman, MA
