Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Claxton, GA

Claxton Weather Forecast

Posted by 
Claxton (GA) Weather Channel
Claxton (GA) Weather Channel
 5 days ago

CLAXTON, GA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4S1DxU_0bNDPdvc00

  • Tuesday, August 10

    Areas of fog then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 91 °F, low 73 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Wednesday, August 11

    Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 92 °F, low 73 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Thursday, August 12

    Sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 93 °F, low 74 °F
    • Light wind

  • Friday, August 13

    Sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight

    • High 93 °F, low 72 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

Claxton (GA) Weather Channel

Claxton (GA) Weather Channel

Claxton, GA
148
Followers
555
Post
8K+
Views
ABOUT

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Claxton, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Claxton Weather Forecast#Newsbreak#Nws
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Related
Claxton, GAPosted by
Claxton (GA) Weather Channel

Claxton is in for a sunny Sunday — jump on it!

(CLAXTON, GA) The forecast is calling for sun today in Claxton. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Comments / 0

Community Policy