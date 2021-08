Rock and roll, blues, garage folk, and maybe something along the lines of country-infused barn punk might be among the descriptors one would come up with when reflecting on Jack White’s ranging genre tendencies as a musician. He’s broadly polyphonic, in other words, whether playing in bands, cutting tracks on his own or producing tunes for others. Even while often wearing the same hat, or not wearing one at all, White has a trademark penchant for wearing many hats — and always skillfully, creatively so. His one hat is an acute attention to craft. His many hats are the many kinds of craft into which he gets his hands.