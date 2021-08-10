AMD RX 6600 XT GPU tested: Fast performer for 1080p gaming

A new laptop doesn't need to break the bank, especially if all you really need is a good web browser and a decent screen. That's the cool thing about getting a Chromebook, the cost is often perfect for the occasional Zoom call or showing a recipe on a larger screen. While there are plush Chromebooks capable of doing quite a bit of "serious" computing like photo editing or running 30 browser tabs at once, if you just need something simple that will last a little while, you'll find Dell's refurbished Chromebook deal will more than get the job done.