Excessive heat shows that Pa. legislators must act to slow climate change | Letter
It has been alarming to see the regularity of excessive heat warnings on my weather app this summer. I run outside every day and have found myself having to go out at strange hours to stay safe from the extreme heat. To stop climate change and reduce emissions to protect our health, Pennsylvania needs to push for more solutions like renewing the Alternative Energy Portfolio Standards Act (AEPS).www.lehighvalleylive.com
