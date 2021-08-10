Cancel
Pennsylvania State

Excessive heat shows that Pa. legislators must act to slow climate change | Letter

By Express-Times Letters to the Editor
LehighValleyLive.com
LehighValleyLive.com
 5 days ago
It has been alarming to see the regularity of excessive heat warnings on my weather app this summer. I run outside every day and have found myself having to go out at strange hours to stay safe from the extreme heat. To stop climate change and reduce emissions to protect our health, Pennsylvania needs to push for more solutions like renewing the Alternative Energy Portfolio Standards Act (AEPS).

LehighValleyLive.com

LehighValleyLive.com

Easton, PA
Lehighvalleylive.com is the Lehigh Valley's source for breaking news, sports, jobs, real estate, autos, entertainment and more!

