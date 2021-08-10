Cancel
Google will let minors request to have their pictures removed from image search

By Richard Nieva
CNET
 5 days ago

Google on Tuesday unveiled a handful of policy changes aimed at protecting people under 18 from abuse on the search giant's platforms. The company will allow minors or their parents to request to have their pictures removed from Google's Image Search feature, a notable change because Google has historically taken a hands-off approach when it comes to managing its search engine. Google also said it will block targeted advertising based on the age, gender or interests of people under 18.

