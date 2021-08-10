Cancel
Pokemon Go maker Niantic acquires 3D scanning app Scaniverse

By Scott Stein
CNET
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAnother 3D-scanning tool has been acquired by a company aspiring to make a metaverse. A few weeks ago, Epic Games acquired 3D asset repository Sketchfab. Now Niantic just acquired Scaniverse, a phone app that scans real-world objects using lidar. The acquisition looks to strengthen Niantic's plans to build augmented reality...

Video GamesComicBook

Pokemon Go Players are Furious With Niantic Over PokeStop Changes

Last year, Pokemon Go developer Niantic made a number of changes to the game to help players stuck at home during the coronavirus pandemic, including a shorter range required to spin PokeStops. Today, Niantic reverted that change, forcing players to get much closer to get items like Poke Balls. Many fans are disappointed with this, considering the pandemic is far from over, and there are even petitions to get the change reinstated. Now that the change is live in the game, a significant number of fans seem to be unhappy, and many took to social media to tell Niantic how they feel about the decreased PokeStop distance.
Video GamesPolygon

Niantic ends Pokémon Go pandemic gameplay bonuses as COVID cases rise

Pokémon Go developer Niantic rolled out planned changes to its mobile game over the weekend, reverting gameplay bonuses that were implemented in 2020 to accommodate social distancing and quarantining as a result of the coronavirus pandemic. But as COVID infections and deaths rise in the U.S., one of the territories...
Video Gamespockettactics.com

Niantic announces that Galar Pokémon are coming to Pokémon Go

Niantic Labs has announced that Pokémon Go will soon get Pokémon from the latest generation, Pokémon Sword and Pokémon Shield. In an announcement trailer, several Pokémon are shown off, including Skwovet, Falinks, Wooloo, and the box legendaries Zacian and Zamazenta. You can also expect the evolutions Dubwool and Greedent. These...
Video Gameswegotthiscovered.com

Pokémon Go Players Are Petitioning Niantic To Keep COVID-19 Gameplay Changes

Pokémon Go developer Niantic has been subjected to heavy criticism as of late due to a series of controversial decisions concerning the hit mobile title. For those not aware, the company made several much-welcome changes to core mechanics last year as a means of ensuring the safety and health of players during the Covid-19 pandemic. Among these was a relaxation of the proximity required to interact with gyms and PokéStops, allowing Trainers to socially distance themselves while also partaking in a spot of Pokémon hunting. These actions were almost universally celebrated at the time, not only for accommodating new government regulations but making the title more accessible in general.
Video GamesComicBook

More Pokemon Sword and Shield Content Coming to Pokemon Go

Pokemon Sword and Shield on Nintendo Switch introduced a number of exciting new Pokemon to the series, and soon, Pokemon Go fans will have the chance to find some of them in the mobile game! Pokemon Go developer Niantic announced today that several Pokemon first introduced in the Galar region will be added, including Skowvet, Wooloo, and Falinks which will now be found in the wild. Players will also be able to find these Pokemon thanks to Field Research Tasks from PokeStops. The Legendary Pokemon Zacian and Zamazenta will also debut in the game, appearing in five-star Raids in their Hero of Many Battles forms.
Video Gamesnintendoeverything.com

Pokemon GO adding new Sword/Shield Pokemon from the Galar region

Niantic has announced that new creatures from Pokemon Sword/Shield will soon be added to Pokemon GO. Zacian and Zamazenta will be appearing in their Hero of Many Battles forms, and we’ll also be seeing Skwovet, Greedent, Wooloo, Dubwool, and Falinks. Players may also encounter a Shiny Galarian Meowth, a Shiny Galarian Farfetch’d, a Shiny Galarian Weezing, or a Shiny Galarian Stunfisk if they’re lucky enough.
Video Gamesdbltap.com

How to Get Sylveon in Pokemon GO

Thanks to a special two-day Community Day event, trainers have a real chance to get their hands on a Sylveon. Niantic Labs announced Eevee will be featured in the first-ever Pokemon GO two-day long Community Day. As part of the event, the requirements for acquiring a Sylveon have dropped considerably, allowing trainers to get their hands on this Kalos region Eevee-lution potentially for the first time.
Video Gamesthenerdstash.com

Pokémon GO Boycott Causes Niantic to Release Promising Statement

For the past year, augmented reality games have had to adapt. Where travel and leisure outside activities have been limited, Pokémon GO players have managed in troubling times. For Pokémon’s 25th anniversary, Niantic had big plans and was thankfully able to pivot. Following the pandemics’ health and safety guidelines, fans were impressed with the lengths Niantic had gone during the initial virus outbreak. Unfortunately, fans feel the bonuses are disappearing all too soon. Things like extended reach for pokestops and easy invites to remote raids are simple but great quality of life changes. Yet, Niantic has decided that it’s been long enough and removed these bonuses for all uses who have had them for the past year. This, in turn, caused massive backlash resulting in a day-wide Pokémon GO boycott. Finally, it seems that some of the criticism has made its way through. In response to such pressure, Niantic’s statement detailing their plans of responding better to the community’s needs.
Video Gamesbleedingcool.com

Will Niantic Nerf Remote Raiding In Pokémon GO?

"Boosted damage for Trainers battling remotely in raids." That is currently listed as an Exploration Bonus in Pokémon GO that is set to expire in 28 days. What exactly does this mean, though? Well, one thing it doesn't mean is that Remote Raiders currently do more damage than trainers raiding in person. In Pokémon GO, Remote Raiders are designed to do less damage, and this current buff makes them equal with in-person raiders. So, in 28 days, will Remote Raiding be nerfed? It isn't all that clear yet. Let's see exactly what Niantic has to say.
Video Gamesdbltap.com

Niantic Responds to Pokemon GO Boycott Threats

Pokemon GO fest may have just ended, but players are up in arms over a recent change by Niantic to the popular mobile augmented reality game. In response to the pandemic, Niantic introduced a change to the game last year where the range to interact with Pokestops was increased from 40 meters to 80. However, this change was recently reverted even amidst rising Delta variant concerns.
Video Gamesimore.com

Pokémon Go's pandemic rollbacks show the disconnect between Niantic and players

There are many good reasons why Pokémon Go has consistently been one of the best iPhone games. Until recently, many praised Niantic for the changes made to Pokémon Go in response to the pandemic. However, that's all changed over the past month as Niantic has pushed forward with removing some of these features despite the threat of the Delta variant. In response, players are petitioning, calling for a boycott, and even deleting the app, but this just scratches the surface of a deeper conflict between Niantic and the players.
Video Gamesfuturegamereleases.com

Pokemon Go Niantic Don’t Want to Revert PokeStop Interaction Distance, Their Response is a Joke

There have been quite an eventful few days in the Pokemon GO community, where the company behind the game was forced (in some way) to release a statement. For some time now, Niantic has been saying that they will revert the Gym and PokeStop distance changes back to the original distance, which left the majority of the Pokemon GO players dissatisfied. Back when COVID-19 was at the beginning of 2020, Niantic has increased the interaction distance to help battle the virus and keep people in their homes, where they could be safe.
Video Gamestechraptor.net

Pokemon Go Community Revolts Against Niantic Reverting COVID-19 Changes

A portion of the Pokemon Go Community has launched a Pokemon NO day due to Niantic ignoring the community's concerns. The community has even written a letter/petition where both the "Community and Creators alike wish to voice our concern and disappointment over recent changes to the Pokestop interaction radius reduction to Pokemon Go." Originally the radius was increased due to the pandemic, but recently they were changed back to normal for the United States and New Zealand.

