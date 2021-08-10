Daily Weather Forecast For Newaygo

NEWAYGO, MI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Tuesday, August 10 Partly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 84 °F, low 69 °F Breezy: 6 to 9 mph



Wednesday, August 11 Showers And Thunderstorms Likely High 85 °F, low 67 °F Windy: 22 mph



Thursday, August 12 Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly sunny during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 86 °F, low 64 °F Light wind



Friday, August 13 Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 79 °F, low 55 °F Light wind



