Groveport, OH

Groveport Weather Forecast

Posted by 
Groveport (OH) Weather Channel
Groveport (OH) Weather Channel
 5 days ago

GROVEPORT, OH(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WBLbG_0bNDP3Qp00

  • Tuesday, August 10

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 90 °F, low 72 °F
    • 5 to 13 mph wind

  • Wednesday, August 11

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 89 °F, low 74 °F
    • 7 to 12 mph wind

  • Thursday, August 12

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 92 °F, low 71 °F
    • Light wind

  • Friday, August 13

    Showers And Thunderstorms Likely

    • High 90 °F, low 67 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Thursday has sun for Groveport — 3 ways to make the most of it

(GROVEPORT, OH) The forecast is calling for sun today in Groveport. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!

