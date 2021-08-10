Groveport Weather Forecast
GROVEPORT, OH(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, August 10
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 90 °F, low 72 °F
- 5 to 13 mph wind
Wednesday, August 11
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 89 °F, low 74 °F
- 7 to 12 mph wind
Thursday, August 12
Chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 92 °F, low 71 °F
- Light wind
Friday, August 13
Showers And Thunderstorms Likely
- High 90 °F, low 67 °F
- Light wind
