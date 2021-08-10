Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

NPR’s Steve Nelson Joins Religion of Sports As Head Of Talk

By Peter White
Posted by 
Deadline
Deadline
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3sVE8x_0bNDP2Y600

EXCLUSIVE : Religion of Sports , the venture founded by Gotham Chopra, Michael Strahan, and Tom Brady, is ramping up its audio business with the hire of NPR exec Steve Nelson .

Nelson, who was senior director of programming at National Public Radio, joins in September as head of talk.

He will lead the development and growth of Religion of Sport’s audio and podcast business including launching new series, identifying talent and working with video, scripted and branded content teams and developing multi-platform partnerships.

He has been at NPR since 2016 and has developed, launched and acquired more than 20 podcasts including working on the team that launched It’s Been A Minute with Sam Sanders.

Prior to his time at NPR, Nelson was the Director of On-Demand Programming at American Public Media, where he helped launch the organization’s first podcast network.

It comes as Religion of Sports has launched a number of podcasts over the last few months including Crushed , which recounted the 1998 MLB Home Run chase and delved deep into the league’s steroid era, and Lost In Sports , a show on a quest to solve sports’ biggest untold mysteries as part of a partnership with public media organization PRX.

Last year, Religion of Sports raised $10M in funding led by Elysian Park, Advancit Capital, co-founded by Shari Redstone, and Courtside Ventures.

“Sports have the unique ability to transcend beyond on-field competition. They’re part of the fabric of our life,” said Nelson. “Religion of Sports tells stories that everyone can relate to, with podcasts that are well crafted and thought-provoking. I’m delighted to join this exceptionally talented team of creators, thinkers, and storytellers as we look to continue creating engaging narratives and push the boundaries of what we can do in the audio space.”

“One of our core philosophies is that sports test the limits of human potential, which might include greatness, failure, mindfulness, performance, or mental health,” added Adam Schlossman, co-executive producer of audio at Religion of Sports. “We’re thrilled for Steve to join us to help create new content tying together these threads while connecting the stories and wisdom found in sports in order to build community, connection, and personal growth among our audience. Steve is a thoughtful leader who excels at bringing teams together – he’ll take ours to the next level.”

Comments / 0

Deadline

Deadline

16K+
Followers
14K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Hollywood Entertainment Breaking News

 https://deadline.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Brady
Person
Shari Redstone
Person
Sam Sanders
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Npr#Npr#Religion Of Sports#National Public Radio#American Public Media#Crushed#Lost In Sports#Prx#Advancit Capital#Courtside Ventures
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Hill

GOP lawmakers blast Biden over Afghanistan collapse

Republican lawmakers on Sunday blasted the Biden administration’s withdrawal of U.S. troops from Afghanistan while the Taliban inched closer to taking over Kabul as images of Chinooks evacuating embassy staff from the capital city prompted comparisons to America’s exit from Vietnam. “This is President Biden ’s Saigon moment,” House Minority...
WorldPosted by
Reuters

Taliban enter Afghan capital, president and diplomats flee

KABUL, Aug 15 (Reuters) - Taliban insurgents entered Kabul and President Ashraf Ghani left Afghanistan on Sunday, bringing the Islamist militants close to taking over the country two decades after they were overthrown by a U.S.-led invasion. It was not yet clear where Ghani was headed or how exactly power...
EnvironmentPosted by
Fox News

29 dead in Haiti after 7.2 magnitude earthquake hits

At least 29 people were killed when a 7.2 magnitude earthquake struck Haiti on Saturday, just days before a tropical storm is expected to make landfall, and Prime Minister Ariel Henry said he was mobilizing all available government resources to help victims in the affected areas. The epicenter of the...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Judge orders Trump's 'Remain in Mexico' policy to be reinstated

A federal judge has ordered the Biden administration to reinstate the "Remain in Mexico" policy that had been put in place by the Trump administration, stating that President Biden 's White House had acted "arbitrarily and capriciously" in ending the program. As CBS News reported, U.S. District Judge Matthew Kacsmaryk...

Comments / 0

Community Policy