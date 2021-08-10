Cancel
Checotah, OK

Checotah Daily Weather Forecast

Checotah (OK) Weather Channel
 5 days ago

CHECOTAH, OK(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DedfZ_0bNDP1fN00

  • Tuesday, August 10

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 96 °F, low 77 °F
    • Windy: 25 mph

  • Wednesday, August 11

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 97 °F, low 76 °F
    • Windy: 20 mph

  • Thursday, August 12

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 97 °F, low 75 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Friday, August 13

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 95 °F, low 71 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Checotah, OK
Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

