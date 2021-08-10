Cancel
Gridley, CA

Gridley Daily Weather Forecast

Gridley (CA) Weather Channel
Gridley (CA) Weather Channel
 5 days ago

GRIDLEY, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BZr4t_0bNDOy2a00

  • Tuesday, August 10

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 100 °F, low 66 °F
    • Breezy: 3 to 10 mph

  • Wednesday, August 11

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 103 °F, low 69 °F
    • 7 to 12 mph wind

  • Thursday, August 12

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 98 °F, low 69 °F
    • Light wind

  • Friday, August 13

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 100 °F, low 69 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

