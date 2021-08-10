Gridley Daily Weather Forecast
GRIDLEY, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, August 10
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 100 °F, low 66 °F
- Breezy: 3 to 10 mph
Wednesday, August 11
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 103 °F, low 69 °F
- 7 to 12 mph wind
Thursday, August 12
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 98 °F, low 69 °F
- Light wind
Friday, August 13
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 100 °F, low 69 °F
- Light wind
