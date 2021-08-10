Cancel
Smiths Creek, MI

Daily Weather Forecast For Smiths Creek

Posted by 
Smiths Creek (MI) Weather Channel
 5 days ago

SMITHS CREEK, MI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

  • Tuesday, August 10

    Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly sunny during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 86 °F, low 72 °F
    • Breezy: 7 to 10 mph

  • Wednesday, August 11

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 87 °F, low 73 °F
    • Windy: 22 mph

  • Thursday, August 12

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 89 °F, low 68 °F
    • Light wind

  • Friday, August 13

    Chance of Rain Showers

    • High 83 °F, low 60 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

