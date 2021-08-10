Daily Weather Forecast For Smiths Creek
SMITHS CREEK, MI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, August 10
Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly sunny during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 86 °F, low 72 °F
- Breezy: 7 to 10 mph
Wednesday, August 11
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 87 °F, low 73 °F
- Windy: 22 mph
Thursday, August 12
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 89 °F, low 68 °F
- Light wind
Friday, August 13
Chance of Rain Showers
- High 83 °F, low 60 °F
- Light wind
