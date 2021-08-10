Cancel
HP Chromebook x2 11 is a Qualcomm-powered detachable 2-in-1 starting at $600

By Joshua Goldman
CNET
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHP announced Tuesday the Chromebook x2 11, the latest detachable two-in-one to take advantage of Chrome OS' tablet-friendly gesture controls and USI pen support. Unlike similar models, such as Lenovo's Duet and Asus' recently released Chromebook CM3 that uses MediaTek processors, HP partnered with Qualcomm and used its Snapdragon 7c compute platform, making the x2 11 the world's first Chromebook detachable with optional 4G LTE and up to 11 hours of battery life.

