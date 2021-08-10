Cancel
Portland, IN

A rainy Tuesday in Portland — 3 ways to take advantage of it

Portland (IN) Weather Channel
 5 days ago

(PORTLAND, IN) A rainy grey blanket is set to settle over Portland Tuesday, but that doesn’t have to put a damper on getting things done. Make the most of it with one of these ideas — or use them as inspiration to come up with your own plan to beat the grey.

Make a sun bucket-list: Whether it’s researching nearby hikes, scouring forums for information about great swimming holes, or making a list of places to try a hobby like stand-up paddle-boarding, setting aside a rainy day for planning can help you make the most of the next sunbreak.

Bookkeeping: A rainy day can be a perfect opportunity for getting household tasks out of the way - including tracking your finances. In just an hour or two you could knock out a money to-do like tracking your monthly spending so far or making sure you have the best plan for retirement savings or student loan repayment.

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with a rainy Tuesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Portland:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4AiVYo_0bNDOrrV00

  • Tuesday, August 10

    Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 89 °F, low 73 °F
    • 5 to 15 mph wind

  • Wednesday, August 11

    Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 88 °F, low 76 °F
    • Breezy: 10 mph

  • Thursday, August 12

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 90 °F, low 71 °F
    • Light wind

  • Friday, August 13

    Showers And Thunderstorms Likely

    • High 86 °F, low 62 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Portland, IN
Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

