Craig McCracken’s ‘Kid Cosmic’ Renewed For Seasons 2 & 3 At Netflix

By Alexandra Del Rosario
Posted by 
Deadline
Deadline
 5 days ago

Netflix will be seeing more of Kid Cosmic as the streamer handed the animated series created by Craig McCracken renewals for season 2 and 3.

Kid Cosmic follows the adventures of an imaginative and enthusiastic boy name who lives with his free-spirited Grandpa  in a sparsely populated desert town. The Kid’s dreams of being a hero seem to come true when he discovers 5 Cosmic Stones of Power in a wrecked spaceship. He forms a team of local heroes to stop an onslaught of alien attacks to steal back the stones.

In Kid Cosmic Season 2, Jo learns what it means to be a true leader as the Local Heroes embark on a space adventure to find the remaining Stones of Power and save the galaxy.

The series features the voices of Amanda C. Miller, Jack Fisher, Keith Ferguson, Lily Rose Silver, Fred Tatasciore and Bobby Moynihan. Additional voice cast members are Kim Yarbrough, Cree Summer and Tom Kenny.

McCracken also serves as executive producer.

Netflix shared that Season 2 will debut on September 7. The streamer also shared first look images and a trailer for the sophomore season. See the photos below, watch the trailer above.

