Seize the day (even if it’s raining)

(MERCERSBURG, PA) A rainy grey blanket is set to settle over Mercersburg Tuesday, but that doesn’t have to put a damper on getting things done. Make the most of it with one of these ideas — or use them as inspiration to come up with your own plan to beat the grey.

Make a sun bucket-list: Whether it’s researching nearby hikes, scouring forums for information about great swimming holes, or making a list of places to try a hobby like stand-up paddle-boarding, setting aside a rainy day for planning can help you make the most of the next sunbreak.

Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a wet day for a break, either. Whether it’s a visit to a theater or just a session on the couch catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with a rainy Tuesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Mercersburg:

Tuesday, August 10 Partly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight High 94 °F, low 71 °F Breezy: 2 to 7 mph



Wednesday, August 11 Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms High 94 °F, low 73 °F Breezy: 2 to 7 mph



Thursday, August 12 Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms High 96 °F, low 72 °F Light wind



Friday, August 13 Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 96 °F, low 70 °F Light wind



This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.