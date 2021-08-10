Cancel
Fort Lupton, CO

4-Day Weather Forecast For Fort Lupton

Fort Lupton (CO) Weather Channel
FORT LUPTON, CO(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05brNq_0bNDOWWM00

  • Tuesday, August 10

    Areas Of Smoke

    • High 95 °F, low 57 °F
    • Windy: 16 mph

  • Wednesday, August 11

    Areas of smoke during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 98 °F, low 60 °F
    • Windy: 16 mph

  • Thursday, August 12

    Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 94 °F, low 60 °F
    • Light wind

  • Friday, August 13

    Partly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 88 °F, low 59 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

Fort Lupton, CO
Fort Lupton is in for a sunny Sunday — jump on it!

(FORT LUPTON, CO) The forecast is calling for sun today in Fort Lupton. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don't forget your picnic blanket!

