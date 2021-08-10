Shasta Lake is in for a sunny Tuesday — jump on it!

(SHASTA LAKE, CA) Sun alert! Get out and take advantage of the sun today with one of these unique ideas, or use them as inspiration for your own planning with our four-day forecast, based on NWS data.

Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!

Try a new hobby: Why not mix it up? Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation, and means that even whiffing here or there doesn’t feel quite so frustrating.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with a sunny Tuesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Shasta Lake:

Tuesday, August 10 Patchy smoke then sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 106 °F, low 75 °F Breezy: 3 to 9 mph



Wednesday, August 11 Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 107 °F, low 76 °F Breezy: 3 to 9 mph



Thursday, August 12 Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 107 °F, low 76 °F Light wind



Friday, August 13 Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 104 °F, low 76 °F Light wind



This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.